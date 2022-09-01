ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.09. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 18,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $303,192.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,866.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,867 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 323,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 196,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 181,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Rating)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.