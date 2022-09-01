Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

