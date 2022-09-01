Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.0 %
Clearway Energy stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.
