Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 682.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 716,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

