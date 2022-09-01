ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading 11% Lower This Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 11% lower against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $911,489.64 and approximately $417,325.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,794.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00133539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00087025 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

