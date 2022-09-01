Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded at Investec

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

