Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,262.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

