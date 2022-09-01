Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $148,643 and sold 4,578 shares valued at $101,047. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

