Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,757 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,697 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

