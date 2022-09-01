Coin98 Price Down 0.2% This Week (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002150 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $92.09 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00037781 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000267 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00085166 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

