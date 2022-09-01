Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 30,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Coinbase Global Price Performance
Shares of COIN stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 3.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global
Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.