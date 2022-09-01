Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Short Interest Update

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 30,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,042.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

