Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $66.34

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.34, but opened at $68.54. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 41,123 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.23.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
See Also
