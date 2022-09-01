CoinLoan Market Cap Reaches $28.43 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.58 or 0.00072859 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $147,823.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015598 BTC.
About CoinLoan
CoinLoan's total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins.
