CoinPoker Trading Up 25.5% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $20,385.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,957.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00133302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086367 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

