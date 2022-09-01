Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $168,992.32 and $152,566.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,318.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.61 or 0.06216966 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00835490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.
Coldstack Coin Profile
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
