Color Platform Price Down 0% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $212,711.29 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,080.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00579497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00261703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00017760 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

