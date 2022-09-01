CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) CEO Acquires $500,471.16 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CommScope Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Citigroup raised their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

