Comparing Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.70% -27.15% -4.85% StoneCo -36.63% -7.68% -2.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Five9 has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Five9 and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 1 17 0 2.84 StoneCo 3 8 3 0 2.00

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $146.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.15%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.32%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Five9.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five9 and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 11.28 -$53.00 million ($1.18) -83.14 StoneCo $894.07 million 3.31 -$251.79 million ($1.75) -5.42

Five9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

