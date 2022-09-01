Comparing Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) & SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SailPoint Technologies and Zenvia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SailPoint Technologies 0 11 3 0 2.21 Zenvia 0 2 0 0 2.00

SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $61.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.12%. Zenvia has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 47.41%. Given Zenvia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SailPoint Technologies -18.58% -15.79% -5.53% Zenvia -9.92% -6.41% -4.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SailPoint Technologies and Zenvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SailPoint Technologies $438.95 million 14.09 -$61.63 million ($0.97) -67.26 Zenvia $113.49 million 0.91 -$8.27 million ($0.40) -6.27

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SailPoint Technologies. SailPoint Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zenvia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SailPoint Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zenvia beats SailPoint Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

