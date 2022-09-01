Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $46.19 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Compound has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $46.19 or 0.00231103 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $333.71 million and $28.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,224,010 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

