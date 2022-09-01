Compound Dai Price Tops $0.0220 (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Compound Dai has a market cap of $555.67 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005092 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00133508 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034358 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085817 BTC.
Compound Dai Profile
Compound Dai (CRYPTO:CDAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Compound Dai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars.
