Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $972,157.26 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $972,157.26 and $2,648.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.65 or 1.00102089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00223047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00148504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00233992 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00060817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,604,611 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

