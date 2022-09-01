Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 138,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Callon Petroleum

CPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

