Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,401,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $176.39 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.