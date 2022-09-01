Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 575.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 561,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 478,742 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

XEL stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

