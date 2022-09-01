Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,195 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 163,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

EXC opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

