Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.68.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU stock opened at $299.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.32 and its 200 day moving average is $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

