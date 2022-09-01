Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.88 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

