Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

