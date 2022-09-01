Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 2,192 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $173.77 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.96.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,995,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,945 shares of company stock worth $67,637,415 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

