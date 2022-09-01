CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $47,994.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 95.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00101386 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

