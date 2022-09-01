Contrasting Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80

Earnings and Valuation

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.32%. Vapotherm has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Vapotherm’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 10.68 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -81.82 Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.46 -$59.80 million ($3.71) -0.53

OrthoPediatrics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vapotherm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37% Vapotherm -102.94% -142.53% -47.74%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

