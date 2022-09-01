Convex CRV Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.14 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00005504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Convex CRV has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Convex CRV has a market cap of $35.14 million and $10,374.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,640% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.
About Convex CRV
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
Convex CRV Coin Trading
