Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00025618 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $341.14 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.
Convex Finance Coin Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,244,130 coins and its circulating supply is 67,269,928 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
