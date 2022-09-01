Convex Finance (CVX) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00025618 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $341.14 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,244,130 coins and its circulating supply is 67,269,928 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

