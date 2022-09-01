Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells $835,991.64 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.