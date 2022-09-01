Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Sells $835,991.64 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.88.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

