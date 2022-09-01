Cormark Comments on Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $10.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.51. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.9 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $90.44 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,950 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

