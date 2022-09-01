Cormark Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Monday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Shares of CWB opened at C$24.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.11 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have bought a total of 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

