Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,595 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $13,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Coty by 1,913.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coty by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 216,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of COTY opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Coty’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.