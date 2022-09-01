Covalent 1-Day Volume Tops $383,809.00 (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and $383,809.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,576.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.77 or 0.07381475 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.

Buying and Selling Covalent

