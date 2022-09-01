Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given New €45.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Covestro from €53.00 ($54.08) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Covestro from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

