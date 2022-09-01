CPUcoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $21.06 Million (CPU)

CPUcoin (CPU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.06 million and $109,758.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CPUcoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,640% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.

CPUcoin Coin Profile

CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.

CPUcoin Coin Trading

