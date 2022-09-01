Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Crane worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Crane by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,253,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,484,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,943,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,772,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crane by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,505,000 after buying an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Crane Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.08. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

