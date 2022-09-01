Cream Hits Market Cap of $3,663.73 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Cream has a total market cap of $3,663.73 and approximately $125.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,005.37 or 0.99925560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00221246 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00139296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00231424 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00057912 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00058965 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Cream Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

