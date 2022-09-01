CREDIT Market Capitalization Achieves $237,270.09 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $237,270.09 and $1,401.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

