Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

