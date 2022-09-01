CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 25,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

