CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 25,000 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.39. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.44 EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

