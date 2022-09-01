Critical Comparison: Olaplex (OLPX) versus The Competition

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Olaplex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 977 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus price target of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 99.53%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 33.30 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 38.86

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

