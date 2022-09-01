Critical Contrast: Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arvinas and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $46.70 million 48.24 -$191.00 million ($4.46) -9.49 Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.94 million ($1.00) -3.18

Trevi Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevi Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -255.97% -31.16% -15.33% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -125.34% -68.53%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Arvinas and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arvinas and Trevi Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 3 13 0 2.81 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arvinas currently has a consensus price target of $83.47, suggesting a potential upside of 97.13%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 235.43%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Volatility & Risk

Arvinas has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Arvinas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Arvinas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arvinas

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

