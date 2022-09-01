Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

