Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 435,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Critical Elements Lithium (CRECF)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.