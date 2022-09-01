Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,110 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $27,429,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNBE. Citigroup boosted their price target on KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.48 and a beta of 0.74. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $50,355.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,624 shares of company stock valued at $325,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.