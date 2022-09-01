Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ICU Medical by 662.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,911,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 178,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,867,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.10 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 378.58 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

